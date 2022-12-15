Hedgpeth hits 100th victory, Lady Dragons pick up wins over Central and Chillicothe

Despite not stepping on the mat Tuesday night due to forfeits, Cameron senior heavyweight wrestler Hollie Hedgpeth reached a career milestone inside Cameron Intermediate School.

After her second match of the night, Hedgpeth had her hand raised in victory for the 100th time and becomes only the second CHS female to reach 100 wins.

“It’s pretty good. I’m just grateful for everybody that helped me get here and all of the support I’ve gotten from everyone. It’s a pretty good feeling,” Hedgpeth said.

Hedgpeth, a three-time state qualifier and 2020 silver medalist, will step up from wrestling in the 174-weight class to 235 - the female equivalent of heavyweight. Although facing much larger competitors this season, she remains confident considering her pedigree of heavyweight coaches and teammates such as Coach Phil Limb - a 2003 state heavyweight champion - and her brother Cam - a 2020 state heavyweight champion.

“I’m hoping to be up at the top of the (state) podium. I’m switching weight classes and seeing how that goes. I’m ready. It’s a little intimidating, but at the same time I feel more athletic, quicker, so it’s not as bad.”

As for the team, the Lady Dragons won two of three duals with the most lopsided result coming against Chillicothe, although each of their victories came via forfeit. Against Center, the Lady Dragons picked up a 41-32 victory. Skye Mallen picked up Cameron’s only head-to-head victory against Center, but Justice Brewer, Abi Burnett, as well as newcomer Veronica Bailey picked up wins in a losing effort to Odessa.

The Lady Dragons return to the mat Friday when they head to Sedalia for the Sedalia School District 200, then compete in the St. Joseph Girls Wrestling Tournament Tuesday at 5 p.m., which will be their final competition of 2023.