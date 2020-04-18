With honors

Although months removed from the 2019-2020 season, accolades continue rolling in for the Cameron High School Basketball Team.

Senior guard Nick Helmich came away with the most postseason hardware after being named honorable mention in the All-Midland Empire Conference Team, the KMZU Dream Team, the KKWK-KMRN All-Star Basketball Team and was recently named as a selection for the Lions Club All-Star Game. Helmich averaged 14.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

During the team banquet, Cameron coach Cole Doherty named Helmich team MVP and he wrapped up his high school career with a 9-point performance, which was good enough to earn him a spot on the All-District 16 Tournament team. He also made the All-MEC team his junior year.

Junior guard Ian Riley seems Helmich’s heir apparent in 2020-2021 after also receiving an honorable mention for the All-MEC team. Although a strong perimeter shooter early on, Riley showed he could also threaten underneath and often led the team in scoring. Riley will be the tip of the spear to a squad returning all but four players in 2020-2021.

Other team award recipients include senior guard Dylan Brosius, who was honored to leading the Dragons in steals and assists, Ty Speer, who was also named to the KMZU Dream Team, received an award for highest free-throw percentage and split the most improved player award with freshman forward Dylan Cruickshank. Junior forward Ty Campbell received the Charger Award for drawing the most charging calls while freshman Thomas Robinson received the Heart & Hustle Award.

As a team, the Dragons finished the season 6-18 and 1-6 in MEC play. That one victory snapped a two-year losing streak in MEC action.