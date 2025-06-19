I-35 Raceway event this Saturday

Saturday, June 21, 2025, it will be Seeburg Mufflers Night at the Races Weekly Racing with Open Vintage at I-35 Speedway. Join us to see the Late Models, Open Vintage, and USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B Mods, Pure Stocks, Sport Compacts, and E Mods. This will also be the12th annual "Racin for Rian" at I-35 Speedway.

In 2010, Bud and Amanda Wilson lost their baby Rian, who was born four months premature and lived for 30 hours. Saint Luke's NICU gave them a package with mementos. Deeply moved, they asked I-35 Speedway owners Mike and Kyle Johnson to create a race in her honor, now known as "Racin for Rian".

Racing action begins promptly at 7:00 P.M. The gates will open at 4:00 P.M. to allow fans to settle in and enjoy the pre-race activities. Key timings for the racers include: the Driver's meeting and pill draw close at 6:00 P.M. and hot laps: 6:15 - 6:50 P.M.

Race Fans can enjoy the event at the following ticket prices: General admission: $15, Seniors (62+) and Military $12, and ages 18 and younger: Free (ID may be requested)

I-35 Speedway is located at EXIT 64 off Interstate 35. The bridge at Exit 64 is closed. Use Exit 61 and turnaround if coming from the north. Exiting north on Exit 64 you can then proceed eastbound to the track, The venue offers free parking and mom-approved restrooms, ensuring a comfortable experience for all visitors.

Food options at the Speedway ensure that everyone will find something to enjoy:

· Trackside Bar & Grill (Turn 1): Tenderloins, fries, chicken strips, burgers, and appetizers.

· Sugar Shack (Turn 1): Funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, root beer floats, and pretzels.

· Main concession (Turn 4): Walking tacos, hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, candy, and more.

Look out for Molle Auto Group Upgrades, which include suite seats, pit passes, and food vouchers each week. These upgrades will enhance your experience and provide a VIP feel for your visit.

Race Team INFORMATION:

· Pit Gates: 4:00 pm

· Driver's meeting/pill draw close: 6:00 pm

· Hot Laps: 6:20 - 6:50 pm

· First race: 7:00 pm

· Pit Passes: $40, Kids 6-10 $25, Kids 5 and under free

Registration:

· Register at I-35 Speedway (myracepass.com) or bring a completed form from www.i-35speedway.net . Temporary registration: $15.

· USRA Classes need USRA registration. Temporary one-night licenses: $10.

· Weekly racing rule questions can be answered by visiting the rules located on the drivers' tab at www.i-35speedway.net. USRA Class rules can be found at USRAracing.com.

Track amenities:

· Fuel available (110 and Premium)

· American Racer Tires and Real Wheels and Champion Race Products (Mike Johnson directly at 816-365-7592 for special pricing)

Minors:

· All minors (17 and under) need a completed Minor's release to enter the pits.

· Competitors 17 and under must provide a Minor's release and a birth certificate copy with a valid state stamp or seal.

The I-35 Speedway Weekly Racing is a can't-miss event for racing fans. With thrilling races, diverse food options, and comfortable amenities, it promises to be an exciting night for all attendees. Be sure to join us this Saturday.