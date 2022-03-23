I-35 Speedway results March 19

Bidinger, Hanes, Turner and Burnett pick up Icebreaker wins at I-35 Speedway!

74 cars filled the pit area for the season opening Icebreaker at I-35 Speedway and with only 4 classes that was more than enough to put on a great show for the fans!

Casey Burnett motored out front in his dad's car tonight and he made George proud as he parked it in McCarthy Autogroup victory lane. Adam Dunwoodie wasn't far behind finishing second, followed by Justin Asher, Coleman Browning and Blake Hayes in the top 5.

Next up the USRA B-Mods roared onto the famed 3/8ths mile track with Shadren Turner picking up his first victory of the 2022 season. Jeremy Chambers finished second, Reece Solander third, Seth Schroer was fourth and Terry Schultz fifth.

Nic Hanes captured his first USRA Stock Car win as he had a great battle with Doug Keller to the drop of the checkered flag. Keller would finish second, Jeff Dixon was third, Kameron Hanes in his first race in a stock car was fourth and Austin Bouzek was fifth.

USRA Modifieds were last on the track with Nic Bidinger picking up the win. Chris Spalding wheeled his way to a second place finish. Tyler Hibner was third, Daniel Harris fourth and Lee Hibner fifth.

Well week number 1 is in the books. Join us next weekend to see who will park it in McCarthy Autogroup victory lane at I-35 Speedway!

Media Results for 3/19/2022 at I-35 Speedway - Winston, MO

USRA Modifieds 10 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:17:30.164

1. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 2. 00S-Chris Spalding[4]; 3. 89-Tyler Hibner[6]; 4. 07-Daniel Harris[9]; 5. 99H-Lee Hibner[8]; 6. 83-Kylie Kath[5]; 7. 97-Houston Johnson[10]; 8. 75M-Gunner Martin[3]; 9. 26S-Shayne Bailey[1]; 10. 98-Austin Johnson[7]

Heat 1 | 00:04:50.612

1. 26S-Shayne Bailey[2]; 2. 75M-Gunner Martin[3]; 3. 83-Kylie Kath[4]; 4. 98-Austin Johnson[1]; 5. 07-Daniel Harris[5]

Heat 2 | 00:04:01.826

1. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 2. 00S-Chris Spalding[3]; 3. 89-Tyler Hibner[1]; 4. 99H-Lee Hibner[4]; 5. 97-Houston Johnson[5]

USRA B-Mods 26 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:31:32.119

1. 56-Shadren Turner[1]; 2. 17-Jeremy Chambers[3]; 3. 5-Reece Solander[2]; 4. 555-Seth Schroer[5]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[6]; 6. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[13]; 7. 6T-Michael Taylor III[8]; 8. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg[11]; 9. 24L-Dakota Lowe[15]; 10. 33C-Cole Moore[10]; 11. 26M-Mitchell Morris[19]; 12. 81-Jeff Jackson[20]; 13. 29-Jace Morrow[17]; 14. 4M-Steven Makar[9]; 15. 117-Tim Galvan[18]; 16. 22-Brian McGowen[4]; 17. 88D-Matt Dotson[12]; 18. 15-Corey Myers[7]; 19. 28-Preston Dawson[14]; 20. 84B-Trent Brink[16]

B Feature 1 | 00:11:30.326

1. 29-Jace Morrow[4]; 2. 117-Tim Galvan[10]; 3. 26M-Mitchell Morris[7]; 4. 81-Jeff Jackson[9]; 5. 47L-Jason Withrow[3]; 6. 7C-Conner Chinn[8]; 7. 8S-Jon Sheets[1]; 8. 14J-Jacob Hodges[2]; 9. 12JR-Olen Stephens[6]; 10. (DNS) 26J-Jace Whitt

Heat 1 | 00:09:51.700

1. 56-Shadren Turner[7]; 2. 15-Corey Myers[3]; 3. 6T-Michael Taylor III[6]; 4. 28-Preston Dawson[4]; 5. 14J-Jacob Hodges[2]; 6. 12JR-Olen Stephens[5]; 7. 81-Jeff Jackson[1]

Heat 2 | 00:04:01.200

1. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 4M-Steven Makar[2]; 3. 33C-Cole Moore[4]; 4. 88D-Matt Dotson[7]; 5. 29-Jace Morrow[3]; 6. 26M-Mitchell Morris[6]; 7. 117-Tim Galvan[5]

Heat 3 | 00:03:04.587

1. 5-Reece Solander[3]; 2. 22-Brian McGowen[5]; 3. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg[4]; 4. 24L-Dakota Lowe[1]; 5. 47L-Jason Withrow[2]; 6. 7C-Conner Chinn[6]

Heat 4 | 00:09:36.590

1. 17-Jeremy Chambers[3]; 2. 555-Seth Schroer[5]; 3. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[2]; 4. 84B-Trent Brink[1]; 5. 8S-Jon Sheets[6]; 6. 26J-Jace Whitt[4]

USRA Stock Cars 13 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:14:49.904

1. 9H-Nic Hanes[1]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[4]; 3. 88-Jeff Dixon[6]; 4. 9-Kameron Hanes[7]; 5. 14B-Austin Bouzek[10]; 6. 74-Rodney Schweizer[9]; 7. 18K-Kasey Ayres[8]; 8. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[5]; 9. 31-Ed Griggs[3]; 10. 50-Leroy Morrison[11]; 11. 19K-Michael King[12]; 12. 21C-Chad Clancy[2]; 13. 4D-Dalton Swalley[13]

Heat 1 | 00:05:42.737

1. 31-Ed Griggs[1]; 2. 9H-Nic Hanes[6]; 3. 88-Jeff Dixon[3]; 4. 18K-Kasey Ayres[4]; 5. 74-Rodney Schweizer[5]; 6. 4D-Dalton Swalley[7]; 7. 50-Leroy Morrison[2]

Heat 2 | 00:04:14.249

1. 7-Doug Keller[1]; 2. 21C-Chad Clancy[6]; 3. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[4]; 4. 9-Kameron Hanes[5]; 5. 14B-Austin Bouzek[3]; 6. (DNS) 19K-Michael King

Economy Mods 25 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:22:43.641

1. 23-Casey Burnett[1]; 2. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[6]; 3. 74-Justin Asher[7]; 4. 21K-Coleman Browning[11]; 5. 14H-Blake Hayes[10]; 6. 75-Rayce Martin[8]; 7. 26-Devin Wetzel[14]; 8. 65A-Mark Anderson[9]; 9. 68-Aaron Jones[5]; 10. 39M-Michael Silkwood[16]; 11. 24C-Marshall Cramer[18]; 12. 08-Nathan Hampton[15]; 13. 31M-Michael Hascall[20]; 14. 54L-Chris Dishong[2]; 15. 14B-Brayden Bennett[3]; 16. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[17]; 17. 19-Derrick Mahoney[4]; 18. 21A-Andrew Hodges[13]; 19. 11M-Lane Mathews[19]; 20. 22C-Chance Brune[12]

B Feature 1 | 00:03:18.210

1. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[1]; 2. 24C-Marshall Cramer[3]; 3. 11M-Lane Mathews[7]; 4. 31M-Michael Hascall[5]; 5. 08P-Peyton Baker[2]; 6. (DNS) 01B-Brett Holman; 7. (DNS) 39S-James Silkwood; 8. (DNS) 21C-Ryan Thurman; 9. (DNS) 70-David Willey

Heat 1 | 00:03:41.928

1. 54L-Chris Dishong[3]; 2. 14H-Blake Hayes[2]; 3. 21K-Coleman Browning[4]; 4. 26-Devin Wetzel[5]; 5. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[6]; 6. 31M-Michael Hascall[7]; 7. (DNS) 11M-Lane Mathews

Heat 2 | 00:07:16.218

1. 14B-Brayden Bennett[3]; 2. 68-Aaron Jones[4]; 3. 22C-Chance Brune[2]; 4. 21A-Andrew Hodges[6]; 5. 08P-Peyton Baker[1]; 6. (DNS) 01B-Brett Holman

Heat 3 | 00:04:19.050

1. 19-Derrick Mahoney[3]; 2. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[4]; 3. 75-Rayce Martin[6]; 4. 08-Nathan Hampton[1]; 5. 24C-Marshall Cramer[5]; 6. (DNS) 21C-Ryan Thurman

Heat 4 | 00:08:23.438

1. 23-Casey Burnett[4]; 2. 74-Justin Asher[3]; 3. 65A-Mark Anderson[6]; 4. 39M-Michael Silkwood[2]; 5. 70-David Willey[5]; 6. 39S-James Silkwood[1]