Makenzie Williams returns a serve Tuesday against Chillicothe.

Improved Lady Dragons fall to Chillicothe

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:43am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team fell to Chillicothe during their first time back on the court Tuesday.

Cameron Doubles Team Matti Burton and Makenzie Williams picked up the Lady Dragons’ only victory on the day, but first-year coach Morgan Gitthens was pleased with what she saw Tuesday afternoon. 

“We’re going to be really good. Every match is a learning opportunity and we can build upon that,” Gitthens said. 

