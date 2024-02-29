Jones, Estes and Erickson punch tickets to state

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Three members of the Cameron High School Dragons Wrestling Team will compete for a state title this week after qualifying at last Saturday’s Class 2 District 4 Tournament.

Cameron sophomores Will Erickson and Tyler Estes will join junior Gage Jones in competing for a state title Wednesday evening after emerging from one of the toughest districts in the Show Me State with bronze medals.

“I feel good. It’s my first time going to state. I haven’t been to state since my rookie year. I’m just glad I won, and I’m going to state,” said Erickson, was the first Dragon to qualify for state after rebounding from a loss in the semifinals for third place in the 113-pound weight class.

Erickson, 42-13, opened the day with a second-period pin of 22-21 Benton senior Kemper Gehring, but fell in the semifinals via 8-3 decision to 38-7 Odessa sr. Landon Scarborough. Erickson rebounded with a second-period pin of 26-16 Chillicothe jr. James Hail, then took third with a first-period pin of 28-12 Richmond jr. Daxton McGinnis for third place

“It’s great for [Erickson]. He’s had a rough few days with weight. We were up at the school until midnight. He’s had a rough go managing his weight, and keeping it down. To see him get through is great, and seeing all of his hard work paying off,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.

Erickson, who took second at the Midland Empire Conference tournament, will open the state tournament against 44-2 Cassville so. Tristan Thompson.

Erickson is not the only Cameron Dragon making his first state appearance. Following a season-ending knee injury to state-ranked 165-pound senior Kenton Gates, so. Tyler Estes answered the call for his first state qualification. He began the day with a second-period pin of 33-20 Odessa so. Ethan Kimmel, but fell in the semifinals via 6-1 decision to 37-7 Benton jr. Kaden Lee. Estes rebounded with a 7-4 victory to qualify for state, but fell to 30-15 Maryville freshman Kedrick Watkins to take fourth place.

“I just tried my best. I was really tired, and got it done. I feel good. Hopefully, I’ll do better (at state),” Estes said.

Estes came into the tournament still hot from his third-place finish at the MEC tournament. Due to his fourth-place finish, Estes will open the state tournament against top-seeded 36-4 Sullivan sr. Colton Brendel.

“It’s awesome. He filled in for [Gates], who was top three in the state. It’s going to payoff for us down the road. We’re sad Kenton couldn’t wrestle, but it’s been kind of a blessing for Tyler,” Limb said.

As for Jones, despite being a junior, he seems like an elder statesman to Erickson and Estes. Jones took fourth at state in 2023, and didn’t seem to miss a beat this season while wrestling at 157 pounds. He opened the tournament with a first-period pin of 6-23 Excelsior Springs so. Desi Perez, but fell in the semifinals to eventual district champion 32-15 Odessa fr. Michael Scott in a controversial 6-4 decision. Undeterred, Jones rebounded with an 11-0 major decision over 37-17 Savannah sr. Nic Scheib, then ended the day with a second-period pin of 41-11 Lafayette jr. Elias Chapin.

“I got work to do at state. I just have to put some hard work in. I feel like I have a chance (at a title) if I go out and wrestle good. I just have to wrestle them,” said Jones, who hopes to have another opportunity to take down Scott at state. “I want him bad, because I know I can beat him.”

The Dragons are not the only Cameron wrestlers competing for state titles this week. Last week, returning 2023 state champion Justice Brewer qualified while winning the Class 1 District 4 155-pound title while so. Taryn Hearn qualified after taking fourth in the 105-pound weight class.