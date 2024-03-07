Jones not satisfied with fourth-place repeat

COLUMBIA — While medaling on Missouri wrestling’s grandest stage is a moment of celebration for most, for Cameron High School junior 157-pounder Gage Jones, it was a moment of contemplation.

Despite winning his second consecutive fourth-place medal last Thursday, Jones’ post-podium demeanor demonstrated the 2024 MSHAA State Championship Tournament was only one leg of a much longer trek.

“He’s going to grow, and get better this offseason. There are some things he’s going to work on. He has two fourth-place medals on his belt,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “I know he wants to grow, and get better from that. I knew he wanted that third-place match. I think he wanted it all. He has nothing to be ashamed of. He had a good year, a good end to it and he can’t be disappointed with a medal.”

After taking third at the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Jones entered the MSHAA championship as one of the lower seeds. Despite facing an uphill battle against the Show-Me State’s finest, Jones demolished the competition - upsetting 45-3 Cassville so. Tristan Thompson via 7-5 decision, then ran a chicken-wing to pin 32-17 Boonville sr. Tyson White. Jones fell in the semifinals to 38-6 Mexico junior Grant Van Horn.

“I had my big moment, but I didn’t do very well. I didn’t wrestle well [Thursday]. I’m going to get back in the wrestling room, and work my [expletive] off hard. I’m going to do everything I can do get back here,” Jones said.

Jones ends the season with a record of 52-6. Jones thanked his coaches and teammates, specifically Kenton “Chuck” Gates and hopes to use this year’s state competition as motivation to hit the weight room, and the wrestling room, in order hear his name tournament officials declare the 2025 state champion.

“Chuck helped me a whole lot. It sucks he’s been hurt. Also, [Asst. coach J.K. Smith] he pushes us every day. All of the people I wrestle every day, they just push me. I’m going to get bigger, stronger, faster and better on my feet because that’s where I struggle the most,” Jones said.