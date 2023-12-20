Jones reaches 100-win milestone, despite just entering junior year

Despite only weeks into the season, Cameron High School junior 157-pound wrestler Gage Jones joined an elite company after reaching the 100-win milestone last weekend.

Jones hit the triple-digit milestone while competing at the Lee’s Summit North Team duals, and could challenge 2023 state champion Caleb Husch’s school record for most career wins if Jones can maintain his current pace.

Jones comes into the season with high hopes after taking fourth place at last February’s state tournament in Columbia.

While Jones reached a personal milestone over the weekend, the CHS Dragon Wrestling Team had their nearly two-year dual winning streak snapped by Odessa Tuesday night 54-18. The night was not a complete loss for the Dragons, who rebounded for a 63-15 victory over arch-rival Chillicothe and a 78-6 victory over Center.

The Dragons will head on the road this weekend for the Moberly Duals, then have a lengthy layover for Christmas before returning to the mat January 4 for a quad at Maryville before hosting their first tournament of the year in the Crossroads Duals January 6.