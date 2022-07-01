Home / Home
Cameron Soccer Camp coaches and participants pose for a photo last Thursday.

KC Comets lend a hand at Cameron Soccer Camp

Fri, 07/01/2022 - 2:46pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Members of the Kansas City Comets indoor soccer team dropped in with a few lessons for players of all ages and experience levels as part of the Cameron Soccer Camp.

The Comets coaches and players gave Cameron soccer players one-on-one lessons throughout last week’s camp, which occurred a few months before the season kicks off in August.

“It’s always a blessing to come out here to Cameron. The atmosphere, the kindness everyone brings to the camp, it speaks volumes of the community more than anything,” Comets player/coach John Sosa said. “It’s awesome to see familiar faces. Kids that have been coming to the camp two or three years in a row. It’s also great seeing new faces. Kids coming in and playing soccer for the first time in their life.”

Follow this link for a video of interviews from last week's camp: http://mycameronnews.com/news/kc-comets-lend-hand-cameron-soccer-camp

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media