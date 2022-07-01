KC Comets lend a hand at Cameron Soccer Camp

Members of the Kansas City Comets indoor soccer team dropped in with a few lessons for players of all ages and experience levels as part of the Cameron Soccer Camp.

The Comets coaches and players gave Cameron soccer players one-on-one lessons throughout last week’s camp, which occurred a few months before the season kicks off in August.

“It’s always a blessing to come out here to Cameron. The atmosphere, the kindness everyone brings to the camp, it speaks volumes of the community more than anything,” Comets player/coach John Sosa said. “It’s awesome to see familiar faces. Kids that have been coming to the camp two or three years in a row. It’s also great seeing new faces. Kids coming in and playing soccer for the first time in their life.”