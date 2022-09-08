Lady Dragon confident ahead of MEC opener

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team did not let the sting of last Thursday’s sweep to state-ranked Lawson linger for long after picking up a sweep of their own against Winnetonka Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons swept the Lady Griffons 25-13, 25-21 and 25-13 to put them at 2-1 on the season with Benton coming to town Thursday for Cameron’s home opener, which also marks the start of Midland Empire Conference play.

“Our conference is solid all around. We’re all on the same, even playing field. I was telling the girls, ‘Go all out because it’s going to be competitive every game.’ The girls saw them at Lathrop League, so they kind of know them. There were a lot of girls from Benton gone that day, but it was a good, competitive game. Once they have all of their players, and we have all of our players, anything can happen,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.

