Lady Dragons adapt to take third at Lathrop tournament

The Cameron High School Lady Dragons took third place at this weekend’s Lathrop Invitational Volleyball Tournamet, and providing an early test for a player Coach Addie Floyd believes has a bright future.

With junior libero Kendall Harper forced to exit the tournament early due to having to attend a wedding, Floyd turned to sophomore Ava Henry to take the court as her defensive specialist and attempt to hold her own with one of the area’s hardest hitting teams - the Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons.

“We’ve had a lot of change up in the last few days, and the last week. I was really proud of them because they were a completely different team ... They’ve overcome and they’re slowly getting back to where they were,” Floyd said.

They Lady Dragons started pool play with sweeps of Orrick, then Plattsburg, before losing for the first time after Mid-Buchanan won the tie-breaker, which was based on overall points. They fell 2-1 to Lathrop, then found themselves in another grudge-match against Mid-Buch for third place.

“One thing that really helped us was we all stayed up. None of us really got down on ourselves. Even before the game, we knew we had to come out strong,” said junior outside hitter Ella Jameson.