Lady Dragons add another meet title in Boonville

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team added another award to the CHS trophy case after taking the Jack McCush Invitational last Thursday in Boonville.

With multiple gold medal performances in team and individual competitions, the Lady Dragons cruised last Thursday with a nearly 40-point margin of victory over second-place Chillicothe.

Senior Avery McVicker continues destroying the competition by both ground and air with gold medals in the 100-meter dash, the 200, the long jump and the triple jump - accounting for 40 of Cameron’s 141 points. Senior Natalie Garr and sophomore Bailey Robinson finished first and second respectively in the 800. The pair would later team up for first-place in the 4x400, along with junior Claire Wenck and so. Ella Jameson.

The relay quartet took third in the 4x100, then swapped Jameson for freshman Addi McVicker for third in the 4x200. The 4x800 team, comprised of sr. Ashley Yamat, so. Justice Brewer, jr. Katelyn Riddle and jr. Kinsley Bingham took third.