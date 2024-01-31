Lady Dragons back on track with Winston win

The Cameron Lady Dragons roared back from their first losing streak of the 2023-2024 season with a 77-22 victory over Winston last Thursday.

After tough losses to Midland Empire Conference rival Savannah, and state-ranked Lathrop, the Lady Dragons got back on track with last Thursday’s blowout victory, then carried their momentum into the Richmond Tournament with a 50-41 victory over the vaunted Braymer Lady Bulldogs Monday.

“We needed this, especially with a couple of tough games and a lot of inconsistency in our schedule with us not knowing (when we’re going to play next) and stuff like that,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said.

Senior forward Ella Jameson described the game as a refresher course, and allowed the Lady Dragons to get back into their rhythm. Eme Teel, sr. guard, exploded in the first quarter on a pair of 3-pointers and trio of short-range shots, then added a pair of buckets in the second quarter for 16 points, but Jameson surpassed Teel in the second half with a 3-pointer and four close-range shots to tally a team-leading 17 points.

With his team leading by more than double Winston’s offensive production, Berry went to his bench early, and saw success with players like senior Desirae Barnes, who showed potential off of the bench with a pair of close-range shots. As the postseason draws near, and injuries mount, Berry believes getting players varsity minutes will payoff once the district playoffs begin.

“We really wanted to get everybody in, and get a lot of rotations ... Those are things you want to do going forward - things we can do differently and give some people some different looks,” Berry said.