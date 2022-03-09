Lady Dragons battle snow, ice while preparing for Lone Jack season opener

Hot off making significant improvements from 2021, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Soccer Team did not let a little snow get in the way of preparing for what they believe will be a banner year.

The Lady Dragons slogged through the snow and ice Tuesday afternoon as they readied themselves for the Friday, March 18th season opener against Lone Jack.

“I saw snow, and I didn’t think we would be practicing, but I saw a remind text from the [Coach Jason Welch] … It was pretty slippery, but we have to play in conditions like this, so it’s good to practice in it,” CHS forward Natalie Huff said.