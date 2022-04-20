Lady Dragons blank Lafayette for second win at Excelsior tournament

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon soccer team picked up another win while going 1-1 in last week’s Excelsior Springs High School Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Dragons may seem a bit more confident tackling upcoming Midland Empire Conference opponents after downing MEC rival Lafayette 1-0, which Coach Jason Welch attributed to a strong work ethic many players developed at the club level.

“The girls played really well, it’s just a lot of stiff competition. The weather was not favorable at the end of the day. It was tough,” Welch said. “They’re working hard - after practice, during games. The girls feed off of each other.”