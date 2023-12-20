Home / Home
Cameron HS sophomore 110-pounder Taryn Hearn locks down a pin in Harrisonville earlier this season.

Lady Dragons building momentum as Christmas continues drawing closer

Wed, 12/20/2023 - 6:22pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team continues building steam before heading into the Christmas break after sweeping arch-rival Chillicothe and Center during Tuesday night triangular.

The Lady Dragons edged Chillicothe 42-36 and Center 48-36 to add another victory in their dual win column.

Reigning state champion Justice Brewer led the Lady Dragons to victory with a pair of pins while Ally Evans, Peyton Allen, Jenna Gray and Amanda Jefferson also contributed to Tuesday night’s sweep with crucial pins against Center.  

The Lady Dragons will head on the road this weekend for a two-day tournament in Sedalia before wrapping up 2023 in St. Joseph for the Dec. 21 Benton  Girls Wrestling Tournament. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media