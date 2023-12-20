Lady Dragons building momentum as Christmas continues drawing closer

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team continues building steam before heading into the Christmas break after sweeping arch-rival Chillicothe and Center during Tuesday night triangular.

The Lady Dragons edged Chillicothe 42-36 and Center 48-36 to add another victory in their dual win column.

Reigning state champion Justice Brewer led the Lady Dragons to victory with a pair of pins while Ally Evans, Peyton Allen, Jenna Gray and Amanda Jefferson also contributed to Tuesday night’s sweep with crucial pins against Center.

The Lady Dragons will head on the road this weekend for a two-day tournament in Sedalia before wrapping up 2023 in St. Joseph for the Dec. 21 Benton Girls Wrestling Tournament.