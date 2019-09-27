Lady Dragons building steam for postseason

The Cameron Lady Dragons continue seeing success on the links after taking third at the Chillicothe Girls Golf Tournament Thursday.

The Lady Dragons finished 44 strokes behind first-place Kirksville (388) and 26 behind Maryville to take bronze at the Green Hills Golf Course.

Michelle Short showed consistency pays off in the end, taking 14th with 103 strokes – shooting a nearly dead even front and back nine with 51 and 52 respectively. Abby Linhart had s similar performance after shooting a 108, followed by Hailee Williams who tied for 23 with 110 after shooting a strong 49 on the front nine only to trail off in the back with a 61. Lexi Hutton finished tied for 25th with 111, followed by Kennedy Roach’s 117 for 38th place.