Lady Dragons crush Benton 3-1 for first MEC win

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team made an early statement to their Midland Empire Conference foes after downing Benton in three sets Thursday night.

The Lady Dragons walked away from their first MEC outing victorious after taking the first set 25-22, falling in extra sets in the second 28-26, rebounding to demolish the Lady Cardinals in the third set 25-14 before allowing an errant serve to decide the fourth set, and the match, 25-21.

“That was an exciting night of volleyball. It was pretty nice. We knew going into this it was going to be a neck-and-neck game, so I told the girls ‘Make sure you play each point by each point, and not worry about the whole game in general,’” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. “They did a great job of that. They never got down, even when we were down. Even when we lost that one set, they came back and fought even harder in that third set.”

Cameron senior middle blocker Claire Wenck was the deciding factor in Thursday night’s MEC showdown, leading the Lady Dragons with 24 kills and 6 blocks. Wenck scored on six consecutive attempts to seal the victory in the third set, then scored on four of the final six exchanges to take the match in the fourth set.

“I was just getting into a rhythm, reading them and doing what my team needed me to do,” Wenck said.

Wenck was far from the only Lady Dragon to have a breakout performance Thursday night. First-year libero Kendall Harper tied fellow junior Eme Teel for the team-lead in digs with 19. Harper also had a pair of aces to lead the Lady Dragons. Teel was second in scoring with 8 kills, but how her team performed overall has her much more excited than any individual effort.

“We just needed to lift each other up and give each other gain confidence. We all knew we could do it, we just had to put the work in,” Teel said. “… It’s really fun. Honestly, I think he more games we play, the better we’ll get and the more confidence we gain. I really think we have a chance at winning more games, conference.”

With the win, the Lady Dragons improve to 3-1 overall with the Husker Classic Tournament slated for this weekend and a road game against another MEC foe in Lafayette slated for Monday night.