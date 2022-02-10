Lady Dragons drop third straight after 66-26 Benton loss

After wrapping up the Cameron High School Basketball Tournament with losses to Chillicothe and Smithville, the CHS Lady Dragons’ fortunes did not improve Tuesday following a 66-26 mollywhopping by Benton.

With Midland Empire Conference play in full swing, Cameron coach Matt Wenck hopes his team rebounds this Thursday when they head on the road to face the Lafayette Lady Irish.

“We knew it was going to be tough. They hit us in the mouth right away, and we didn’t have an answer for it. Benton is tough. They have some tough kids. They went to the final four last year, but we have to keep working,” Wenck said.

The Benton Lady Cardinals worked their aggressive, full-court press to perfection - capitalizing off of a slew of turnovers to take a 26-10 by the end of the first quarter. By clamping down on CHS senior Olivia Moore, holding the 6-foot senior who previously averaged in the double digits to just 5 points, the Lady Dragons had to work their offense from the perimeter with little success. Senior guard Mica Dunscombe scored a team-leading 7 points with a pair of second-half 3-pointers, but it was not enough to generate momentum and get the Lady Dragons back in contention.

“It’s not going to get any easier. I can tell you that. We’re going to have to (bounce back) and we’re going to rely on them to do that,” Wenck said. “We can do some things different I would if I could, but we’ll watch film and figure it out.”

The loss evened the Lady Dragons MEC record to 1-1. Tipoff for Thursday’s game against Lafayette is set for 6 p.m.