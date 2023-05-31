Home / Home
Lady Dragons end season atop state medal podium

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 10:16am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

JEFFERSON CITY — Cameron High School junior track and field athletes Bailey Robinson, Justice Brewer, Ella Jameson and sophomore Addi McVicker ended the 2022-2023 sports year near the top of the state medal podium Saturday. 

The quartet medaled in both of their events with Robinson opening Saturday’s Missouri State High School Athletics and Activities Association Track and Field Championship finals with a silver medal in the 800-meter run, then teamed with Brewer, Jameson and McVicker to finish the day with a bronze medal in the 4x400 relay. 

“I’m ready to see what we can accomplish (next season) with just this team coming back. This team is coming back next year and we can get so much more out of us,” Robinson said.

