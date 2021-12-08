Home / Home
Cameron sophomore Amanda Jefferson locks in a cradle for the win during last Friday’s Park Hill High School Scramble Tournament.

Lady Dragons finding success early despite lacking numbers

Wed, 12/08/2021 - 2:57pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Following a strong performance at the Park Hill High School Scramble last Friday, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team maintained their momentum by sweeping the competition at last Tuesday’s home opener.

Although down as far as numbers go, the Lady Dragons proved the adage of quality over quantity while defeating Polo 36-18 and Excelsior Springs 42-24.

“Our girls are tough. They’re going through everything the boys are going through in the (wrestling) room. They’re grinding out the conditioning, every drill the boys are doing. I really feel good about the girls. They’re going to be tough,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.

