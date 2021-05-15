Lady Dragons get win on Robinson’s 4-goal haul

A first half hat-trick by freshman center Bailey Robinson handed the Cameron High School Lady Dragon its first victory of the season.

After months of toiling against some of the best teams in Northwest Missouri, the Lady Dragons picked up their first Midland Empire Conference last Thursday with a 4-2 victory over Benton with Robinson scoring three of her four goals in the first half, then making it a haul with a close-range shot late in the second half.

“Everyone was playing it up. I was just trying to get to it and make the best of it. Their defense wasn’t very strong and they definitely didn’t control it. That made it easy to get [the ball] out of their hands and kick it right through them,” Robinson said.

Cameron coach Jason Welch said the key to last Thursday’s victory 4-2 victory was shifting Robinson from forward to center and allowing the cross country state qualifier to set the pace of the game. The win was not just a seminal moment for the Lady Dragons, but also for Welch. Since becoming coach in 2019, last Thursday’s win was his first at the high school level.

“We needed her speed. We’ve been working on keeping our triangles and making connecting passes,” Welch said. “That was evident in our attack in the third and making those connections. It came out in our favor. [The win] is not processing yet. I’m just happy for the girls. It was our last regular season game and we came out with a win against a very physical team.”

