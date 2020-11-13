Lady Dragons hit 3-game skid

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team hopes to snap their three-game losing streak against Midland Empire Conference foe Benton Wednesday.

A victory over the Lady Cardinals, and a few wins against non-conference foes Trenton, Maysville and Penney may give the Lady Dragons all of the momentum they need ahead of the Oct. 14 district tournament.

After a quiet start, Cameron finally got their bats going in the sixth inning, but it was too late to mount a comeback and they eventually fell 8-2. Despite getting runners on bases in the first five innings, the Lady Dragons failed to capitalize until the sixth inning - when senior first baseman Laini Joseph roped a liner to center field to score sophomore centerfielder Jada Potts. A line-drive RBI by junior third baseman Liberty Williams plated sophomore pitcher Maddie Jessen, but that was as close to victory the Lady Dragons would get Monday afternoon.

The Lady Dragons return to the diamond Wednesday against Benton with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. They will host Trenton for their final home game of the season Thursday with the first pitch set for 5 p.m.