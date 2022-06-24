Lady Dragons hold their own at summer league

LATHROP — The rebuilding process continues for the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team as they hope to capture their second consecutive district title this fall.

With 2022 graduating seniors Avery McVicker, Mica Dunscombe, Olivia Moore and Natalie Garr serving as the foundation for the program for the past four years, the Lady Dragons continue using the Lathrop Summer Volleyball League as a proving ground for their future stars.

“We don’t have a lot of our girls that normally play varsity or JV going out for summer league right now … Do we have our normal team right now? No, but it’s nice to get some of the girls who don’t normally play on varsity and get that one-on-one time,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.

With August 29 season opener against Trenton still months away, the Lady Dragons have plenty of time to develop a starting lineup. One player looking to make an immediate impact this season is junior outside hitter Eme Teel, who hopes to become Cameron’s biggest offensive threat.

“It’s kind of fun to be the girl that gets set because it means more playing time and more stats. I’m just trying to live up to Avery. It will be hard,” Teel said.