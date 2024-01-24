Lady Dragons hope for rebound after first losing streak of the season

The Cameron Lady Dragons hope to snap their first losing streak of the 2023-2024 season when they host Winston Thursday.

After ending 2023 with a 9-1 record, the Lady Dragons hope to right what has become a tumultuous 2024 Friday after falling to Lathrop 60-41.

“It was slow starts. Each half of the game, they started with an 11-0 run. That made the difference score-wise. We played well after that, but we had to weather those slow starts,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said.

Tuesday’s afternoon game was originally set for Monday evening, but with large amounts of snow and ice littering the street, school officials moved the game to Lathrop and scheduled it for the afternoon instead of the evening. Coming into the game, Lathrop ranked fourth in the most recent Class 3 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. Tuesday was also the Lady Dragons’ first significant action on the courts in nearly two weeks with snow and ice cancelling a planned tournament in Lawson, as well as several team practices.

“Part of that rust (Tuesday) was having not played or had consistent practices over the last 11 days for sure, but Lathrop is a very good basketball team. That’s why they’re fourth in the state in Class 3,” Berry said.

After starting the first quarter with an 11-0 deficit, the Lady Dragons made the game respectable with a pair of buckets from junior forward Addi McVicker and freshman forward Isabell Robinson, as well as a 3-pointer from senior guard Eme Teel. A pair of second quarter 3-pointers by McVicker, a 3-pointer and a close-range shot from Robinson was not enough to keep pace with Lathrop, who ended the second half ahead 32-20. Teel, who scored a team-leading 12 points, sank a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to rally her team past a double-digit deficit with only minutes left in regulation.

“[Lathrop] is undefeated. They’re 13-0. They’re good. We need to get back on track, and part of that is having a consistent schedule. Mother Nature is throwing a wrench in all of that right now. We need to build them back up and let them know they’re still a 9-3 basketball team. They’re a good basketball team. We just need to get back on track and get a win,” Berry said.