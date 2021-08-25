Lady Dragons host Savannah for final preseason tune-up

With the August 30th start to the volleyball season just around the corner, the Cameron High School Lady Dragons will have one final preseason test against Savannah Saturday morning.

Following last Saturday’s Black and Gold Scrimmage, senior setter Natalie Garr said she is excited to see what the Lady Dragons can do against Midland Empire Conference foe Savannah, even though they will likely hold back a few surprises they have in store when they face the Lady Savages during the regular season Sept. 16th.

“I’m really excited to play Savannah. It’s an equal playing field, where we both have the same strengths and weaknesses,” Garr said. “It’s a good competition to see where we stand for the season because they’re on the same level we’re at.”

As for last Saturday’s scrimmage, Garr said the Lady Dragons did things a little different this season. Instead of facing the starters against the backups, Coach Addie Floyd mixed both squads for a challenging experience regardless of skill level. Garr said the incoming freshmen and sophomores held their own, crediting their accelerated skills to playing club ball in the offseason.

“We played well against each other. With the weird COVID situation we were in last year, we were able to pick up where we left off,” Garr said. “Especially with the freshmen doing club ball, they really stepped up and did well. By their senior year, they’re going to be amazing.”

The Lady Dragons open the regular season at home 7 p.m. Monday August 30th. Due to construction of the new CHS performing arts center, the game may be relocated to the Cameron Intermediate School gymnasium.