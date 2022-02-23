Home / Home
Cameron senior 149-pounder Justice Brewer ties up with Grain Valley sophomore Sereign Aumua in the championship round last Saturday in Columbia.

Lady Dragons just 5 points from state trophy despite qualifying only three competitors

Brewer takes silver, Hedgpeth takes sixth
Jimmy Potts

COLUMBIA — Three Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team grapplers nearly put their team on the MSHAA state tournament podium following strong performances.

Sophomore 149-pound wrestler Justice Brewer’s silver medal performance, a sixth-place finish by junior 194 Hollie Hedgpeth and two wins by senior 105 Ashley Yamat in her swan-song performance as a Lady Dragon placed Cameron sixth out of 33 teams competing at the state championships. 

“We’re going to get out and recruit some more girls for next year because they’re going to split into classes. We’re going to be in the bottom class, so hopefully we can compete there for a trophy,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “... With it being one class, you’re wrestling all of those big schools. The girls that placed ahead of [Yamat] were all from really big schools. It makes you wonder, if we had two classes, what would it be like?”

