Lady Dragons keep rolling with Chillicothe sweep

CHILLICOTHE — After going 6-3 in Excelsior Springs last Friday, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team kept up their momentum with a pair of victories Tuesday at the Chillicothe Triangular.

Despite only fielding a handful of competitors, the Lady Dragons edged Odessa 30-28 and throttled arch-rival Chillicothe 48-24 ­­— a strong indicator of postseason potential considering the Lady Dragons will see both opponents in the district tournament.

“This gives me the confidence to hopefully win conference this year and maybe move on to sectionals this year. It’s go big or go home,” said sophomore Amanda Jefferson, who picked up a first-period pin via half-nelson against Odessa.

After going toe-to-toe with perennial powerhouse Odessa, with most matches decided by forfeit, many Cameron wrestlers got their only live action against Chillicothe and they did not disappoint.

