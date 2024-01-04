Lady Dragons keep rolling with multiple medalists at weekend Sedalia tournament

Multiple Cameron Lady Dragons brought home some hardware while competing against hundreds of athletes from across the Kansas City Metro last Saturday.

The Lady Dragons finished fourth overall as a team on a silver-medal performance by senior 155 Justice Brewer and a bronze-medal performance by junior 110 Skye Mallen.

Lightweight senior Sydnee Axelson took fifth while freshman 170 Madycen Hedgpeth took sixth. Sophomore 135 Delaney Jobe took eighth, senior 120 Jenna Gray took 10th, junior 115 Ally Evans took 11th and so. 125 Peyton Allen took 24th.

The Lady Dragons will not have long to rest as they get back to work Thursday for the Benton High School Girls Wrestling Tournament.

The first match starts at 3 p.m.