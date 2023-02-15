Lady Dragons lose in Trenton blowout

Home / Home
Cameron junior guard Eme Teel goes up for a shot against St. Pius X last Friday.

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:46pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

TRENTON — Following Tuesday night’s 48-35 loss to the Trenton Lady Bulldogs, Cameron coach Matt Wenck said his team will spend the next week focusing on wrapping up the regular season with a win against arch rival Chillicothe.

With only 2 points in the first quarter, and his team held in the single digits in every quarter but the fourth, Wenck said he plans to retool and refocus his team ahead of Tuesday night’s regular season finale against Chillicothe in hopes of building momentum for the postseason. 

“It was an extremely bad first half as far as shooting. This late in the season, we shouldn’t be shooting that bad. Our effort was good coming back in the second half, but all of our points were from going to the basket, which was good because we weren’t hitting our outside shots,” Wenck said. 

Cameron junior forward Ella Jameson accounted for all of the Lady Dragons’ first quarter scoring after driving to the basket on a mid-court steal. A Jameson 3-pointer gave Cameron a bit of hope in the second quarter, but further struggles beyond the arch and lack of offensive rebounds allowed Trenton to take a commanding 23-9 lead heading into the break. Cameron so. Addi McVicker, who scored a team-leading 9 points, tried to rally her team back on a 3-pointer, a pair of free-throws, and a pair of close-range shots in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to pull the Lady Dragons back into contention.

