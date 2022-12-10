Lady Dragons outlast Plattsburg for first win

PLATTSBURG — The Cameron High School Lady Dragons picked up their second consecutive victory after blowing out Lexington 46-27 while advancing to the second round of the Husker Classic in Higginsville.

Hot off their 37-20 victory over Plattsburg last Friday, the Lady Dragons remained hot going into the opening round of the Husker Classic and will next face Richmond, who edged host school Lafayette County 41-35. If the Lady Dragons advance Thursday, they will face the winner of the Wednesday’s featured match of Odessa vs. Oak Grove in the championship 4 p.m. Saturday. If they fall, they will face the loser of Wednesday’s matchup in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game.

Cameron’s momentum shift began last Friday. Although only separated by 10 points, the Lady Dragons delivered a molly-whopping on the Lady Tigers - jumping out to a 22-9 lead by halftime.

“I’m pretty excited. I knew we had to keep our heads up and come together. Practice has been a little rough. I knew we needed to pump each other up and talk to each other,” said senior guard Addison Shanks, who scored a team-leading 12 points in the winning effort.

The Lady Dragons jumped out to an early lead by taking advantage of their athleticism underneath, drawing fouls when not benefitting from close-range shots by senior forwards Claire Wenck and Madi Jessen. Strong rebounding on the defensive end prevented second-chance opportunities for Plattsburg, who allowed Cameron to pull away with a double-digit lead after Shanks sank a pair of 3-pointers.

“Addy hit a couple of threes that got us going in the [second] quarter. We held them to 3 points in the first quarter, so defensively we did a good job, especially guarding [PHS senior guard Mae Hadley]. She’s a good player. That was a good team. We contained her early, and that helped out a lot,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said.

Cameron pumped the breaks a bit in the third quarter, picking up all of their points from the free-throw line aside from a shot just inside the 3-point line by junior guard Ella Jameson. Plattsburg tried to rally in the fourth, but close-range shots by Jessen and Shanks kept them at bay.

For Wenck, this season is turning out eerily similar to last season, when they struggled early on before picking up momentum with wins at the Husker Classic.

“Hopefully it will be a good tournament for us. We’ve been pretty good down there the last couple of years, and hopefully that continues. We’re taking baby steps, but we’ll get there. It’s just taking a little longer than we thought. That’s OK. We’ll figure it out,” Wenck said.