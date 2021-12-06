Lady Dragons pick up first win

Home / Home

Mon, 12/06/2021 - 4:45pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dagon Basketball Team picked up its first win of the season after taking last Thursday's game against county rival Plattsburg 55-42.

Hot off being named the Cameron Citizen-Observer Hoops Edition cover athlete, Cameron senior center Olivia Moore had a career night with 21 points - accounting for more than a third of the Lady Dragons' points in the winning effort.

"I'm trying to teach myself patience. It's not all going to come in the first quarter. I was just trying to be patient and let everyone do their thing, because we did really good tonight," Moore said.

