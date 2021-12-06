Lady Dragons pick up first win

The Cameron High School Lady Dagon Basketball Team picked up its first win of the season after taking last Thursday's game against county rival Plattsburg 55-42.

Hot off being named the Cameron Citizen-Observer Hoops Edition cover athlete, Cameron senior center Olivia Moore had a career night with 21 points - accounting for more than a third of the Lady Dragons' points in the winning effort.

"I'm trying to teach myself patience. It's not all going to come in the first quarter. I was just trying to be patient and let everyone do their thing, because we did really good tonight," Moore said.

