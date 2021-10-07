Home / Sports / Lady Dragons play for MEC title Thursday

Lady Dragons play for MEC title Thursday

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 11:54am admin

The Cameron High School Lady Dragons will play for a Midland Empire Conference championship Thursday, when they host St. Pius X.

The Lady Dragons come into Thursday’s MEC title showdown riding a 12-game winning streak including a 3-1 victory over East Buchanan Tuesday night. 

“When we got in the huddle, I told them, ‘You didn’t give up. You were down a game and you didn’t give up. You were down points in each set, and you never gave up.’ That is where we’ve really been working hard, those downfalls. We get down in a game and we get down on ourselves,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. 

