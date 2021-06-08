Lady Dragons put in work for the fall

Cameron High School athletes in all disciplines will spend the next few months preparing for the fall sports season with the kickoff of the summer strength and conditioning program.

Only weeks removed from the end of the 2020-2021 school year, athletes are already gearing up for the fall and putting in the time and effort they believe is required for a coveted state championship.

“Every time I do an extra lap, I think, this is pushing me forward to make it this year,” said Clare Kissire, who barely missed going to state as a wrestler last February. “I want to work on speed, being faster and also having more muscle. In wrestling, you have to have speed to hit a move but you also have to be strong enough to manhandle them. Putting those together with technique will defeat anybody.”

