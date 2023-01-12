Lady Dragons rebound at LHS tournament

After coming up short in their Midland Empire Conference debut last Friday, the Cameron Lady Dragons returned to the hardwood victorious Tuesday with a 32-30 victory over Trenton.

Cameron sophomore forward Addie McVicker scored a team-leading 10 points in the winning effort, which advanced the Lady Dragons to the semifinals of the Lawson High School Girls Basketball Tournament.

“It was a good win. Anytime you get to the semifinals in a tournament is good, but we did have to battle back,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. “We were down 15-5 in the first quarter, then we got a spark from Addi Shanks, who hit back-to-back threes. It got us going, then [Ella Jameson] made a steal and we scored 8 unanswered points.”

The Lady Dragons will next face Lawson, who defeated Gallatin 43-39 Monday night and face the winner of the other Thursday game - Chillicothe vs. West Platte - 4 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. If they lose, then the Lady Dragons face the loser of the aforementioned game in the third-place consolation game at 1 p.m.

Although elated to advance, Wenck seemed more elated over a breakout game by junior forward Kendall Harper, who provided the Lady Dragons a boost when they needed it in the second half.

“Harper gave us a spark when she came off of the bench. In a varsity game, that was great. She made two big free throws down the stretch. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the court, but we did pretty good at the free-throw line,” Wenck said.