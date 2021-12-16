Home / Home
The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team poses for a photo after winning the Husker Classic for the second consecutive year. The Lady Dragons defeated Oak Grove in the championship game 28-21.

Lady Dragons repeat as Husker Classic champions

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 2:00pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

HIGGINSVILLE — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team brought the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament title home for the second consecutive year.

The Lady Dragons’ defense made the difference in the championship game, holding the Oak Grove Lady Tigers to only 8 points in the second half while pulling away for a 28-21 victory Saturday night.

“We knew there wouldn’t be the scoring that we normally do, but we wanted it. We predicted 35-25, and it was 28-21. We did good. We had some kids step up,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVDER, IN STORES NOW. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media