Lady Dragons repeat as Husker Classic champions

HIGGINSVILLE — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team brought the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament title home for the second consecutive year.

The Lady Dragons’ defense made the difference in the championship game, holding the Oak Grove Lady Tigers to only 8 points in the second half while pulling away for a 28-21 victory Saturday night.

“We knew there wouldn’t be the scoring that we normally do, but we wanted it. We predicted 35-25, and it was 28-21. We did good. We had some kids step up,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said.

