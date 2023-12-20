Lady Dragons rolling after fourth consecutive Husker Classic title

As has become tradition the past four seasons, the Cameron High School Lady Dragons brought home the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament title, but Tuesday night they broke away from another annual tradition - losing to the Lawson Lady Cardinals.

After suffering their first loss to East Buchanan a few weeks ago, the Lady Dragons seem on a tear as of late after picking up their sixth win of the season 35-34.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. [Lawson] is a tough team. We were both 6-1 coming into it,” Cameron coach Richard Berry said. “We knew what to expect. I told them it was going to be close. Fortunately, we were able to sneak away with a win.”

Cameron senior guard Eme Teel scored a team-leading 16 points, followed by another strong outing by freshman forward Isabell Robinson, who put up 8 points Tuesday night. While their contributions may not show on the stat sheet, two players recognized for their effort were senior forward Bailey Robinson and sophomore forward Ava Henry, who filled in for an injured Addi McVicker, who left the game in the second quarter after turning her ankle.

“They stepped up. They’re learning. We ask a lot out of them in the way we play. I have high expectiations, and they’re stepping up. It’s just going to keep getting better and better,” Berry said.

Both teams seemed in a defensive stalemate early on. Short-range shots from Teel, Isabell Robinson and senior forward Ella Jameson knotted the game at 8-8 by the end of the first quarter, then 13-13 with a put-back by Henry and a 3-pointer by Teel - the first of four on the night. No matter how much the Lady Dragons pulled away, the Lady Cardinals found a way to rally back until setting up a game-winning situation with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Lawson’s last-ditch effort fell short when the ball rattled off the rim, allowing Cameron to scoop up the loose ball and secure the victory as time expired.

“Sometimes, you just have to step up for your teammates. Especially in those moments, when everything is on the line like that. Lawson has always been like that,” Teel said.

The Lady Dragons will have a lengthy layover until their next game. They head to Kansas City to face Kaufman Thursday for the Twelve Courts of Christmas at the HyVee Arena - formerly Kemper Arena. Just before the New Year, the Lady Dragons head to Trenton for another holiday showcase, where they will face Milan 3 p.m. Friday Dec. 29.