Lady Dragons send three to state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cameron High School will send three wrestlers to state tournament after Justice Brewer, Hollie Hedgpeth and Ashley Yamat each qualified Saturday.

Although a return to form for junior 194-pound wrestler Hedgpeth and senior 105 Yamat, Brewer qualified for the first time while taking second at the District 4 Tournament 149-pound weight class.

“I feel pretty good. I do wish my final match would have gone better, but I’m going to state so that evens it out,” said sophomore Brewer, 46-3, who tallied four pins before falling via second-period pin to eventual champion – 32-1 Grainview sophomore Seveign Aumua. “I definitely need to work on bottom more. It’s good competition. I’m excited to hopefully see [Aumua] to try again and get some redemption.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.