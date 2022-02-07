Home / Home
Cameron sophomore 149-pounder Justice Brewer runs a chicken-wing in the championship round of the District 4 Tournament last Saturday.

Lady Dragons send three to state

Mon, 02/07/2022 - 1:01pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cameron High School will send three wrestlers to state tournament after Justice Brewer, Hollie Hedgpeth and Ashley Yamat each qualified Saturday.

Although a return to form for junior 194-pound wrestler Hedgpeth and senior 105 Yamat, Brewer qualified for the first time while taking second at the District 4 Tournament 149-pound weight class. 

“I feel pretty good. I do wish my final match would have gone better, but I’m going to state so that evens it out,” said sophomore Brewer, 46-3, who tallied four pins before falling via second-period pin to eventual champion – 32-1 Grainview sophomore Seveign Aumua. “I definitely need to work on bottom more. It’s good competition. I’m excited to hopefully see [Aumua] to try again and get some redemption. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Click this link to see video interviews with post-tournament interviews with 149-pound wrestler Justice Brewer, junior 194 Hollie Hedgpeth and senior 105 Ashley Yamat. http://mycameronnews.com/sports/lady-dragons-send-three-state

