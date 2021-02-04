Lady Dragons snap losing streak with 53-35 win

Following a tumultuous week ending in consecutive losses, the Cameron Lady Dragons rebounded with an 53-35 victory over the Lafayette Lady Irish Thursday night.

The Lady Dragons picked up their second Midland Empire Conference win with strong play underneath, taking advantage of their size by working the ball to 6-foot center Olivia Moore early.

“It put us on the roll a little bit. We were on a roll the whole game, but that’s what started it,” Moore said.

Moore picked up Cameron’s first six points on a pair of close-range shots and a pair of free throws. A put-back jumper by senior guard Laini Joseph put Cameron in control 8-3, but a trio of Lady Irish 3-pointers kept Lafayette in contention early - trailing Cameron 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Dragons’ man-to-man press put an end to any hopes of a Lafayette victory by slowing the Lady Irish down, and forcing their offense to contend with Moore underneath to no avail.

