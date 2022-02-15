Lady Dragons snap seven-year Maryville losing streak after winning 51-49 nail-biter

Seven years of Maryville High School Lady Spoofhound futility ended last Monday with the Cameron Lady Dragons toppling them 51-49 last Monday.

With numerous lead changes throughout the penultimate Midland Empire Conference game of the 2021-2022 season, it was a pair of free-throws by Cameron senior forward Avery McVicker hit a pair of free-throws with 3 seconds left in regulation that sealed the victory Monday night.

“I was trying to drown all of the noise out and just make them. I didn’t think I sealed it. They have some pretty amazing shooters. Yeah, they went in, but we still had 3 seconds left to stop them,” McVicker said.

