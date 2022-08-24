Lady Dragons split jamboree with Savannah, Lathrop
Despite graduating five starters last spring, the new slate of Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team players showed they may not be in a rebuilding year after all.
In the final tune-up before the Lady Dragons open the season Monday on the road against Trenton, the Lady Dragons split a pair of scrimmages with a victory over Lathrop, 25-22 and 25-22, but fell to Savannah 25-17 and 25-23.
“I was surprised. They kind of blew me away. We hadn’t been on a volleyball court for three days this week because they were waxing the gym floor. Yesterday, when we were doing rotations, we mixed it up a little bit. They did surprisingly well. I’m really proud of them,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.