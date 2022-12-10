Lady Dragons split season opener despite multiple new wrestlers

RAYTOWN — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team opened the season strong, but multiple vacancies factored into their first loss during a triangular against Harrisonville and Raytown South.

The Lady Dragons bested Raytown South 42-24, but could not keep their momentum going against Harrisonville, who took advantage of the Lady Dragons inexperience and lack of numbers while handing them a 60-24 loss.

“I feel pretty good about the team. We have a lot of new girls and, obviously there is a lot of room for improvement. I’m OK with my performance. I’m definitely going to keep working hard, putting in the effort and grinding,” said Justice Brewer, a 2022 silver medalist who took both of her matches by pinfall last Thursday.

Two wrestlers looking to pick up where they left off are Brewer and senior heavyweight Hollie Hedgpeth. Hedgpeth, a 2020 silver medalist and 2022 sixth-place finisher, got Cameron rolling against Raytown South after running a power-half on Sandera Moncera with 39 seconds left in the first period. Freshman 105-pounder Zyra Fife fell in her varsity debut, as did 140 Delaney Jobe, but forfeits and a first-period pin by Brewer via power-half put the final score in Cameron’s favor.

“I’m definitely going to work way harder than I did last year. I’m striving for a gold this year. I’m going to put in the effort, and hopefully the best comes out of it,” Brewer said.

The Lady Dragons could not keep their momentum going in the second bout. First-year lightweight Veronica Bailey fell via pin to Aubrey Jones, but sophomore 110-pounder Skye Mallen evened the score after running a chicken-wing for the first-period pin. Freshman 115 Taryn Hearn briefly gave Cameron the lead with a pin via half-nelson in the second period, but three consecutive forfeits, as well as losses by Jobe and senior Abagail Burnett shift the score in Harrisonville’s favor. Hedgpeth picked up another victory by first-period pin but it was not enough.

“We have a lot of new girls, and they’re all trying hard. Some of them will turn out to be really great wrestlers. I’m excited to see where they go,” Brewer said.