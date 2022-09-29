Home / Home
Cameron High School senior middle blocker Claire Wenck tips the ball over the next during last Thursday. S

Lady Dragons sweep Maryville

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 3:04pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team continued their run through the Midland Empire Conference last Thursday with a sweep of the Maryville Lady Spoofhounds 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22.

Last Thursday’s victory, and their sweep of Carrollton Monday, improved the Lady Dragons’ record to 13-6 overall and 4-1 in the MEC with a showdown against powerhouse St. Pius X slated for next Thursday.

“It was a really good game. We haven’t played [Maryville] since the district championship last year. Our goal was to come out and say ‘Hey, we’re still here so don’t count us out,’” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media