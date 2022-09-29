Lady Dragons sweep Maryville
The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team continued their run through the Midland Empire Conference last Thursday with a sweep of the Maryville Lady Spoofhounds 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22.
Last Thursday’s victory, and their sweep of Carrollton Monday, improved the Lady Dragons’ record to 13-6 overall and 4-1 in the MEC with a showdown against powerhouse St. Pius X slated for next Thursday.
“It was a really good game. We haven’t played [Maryville] since the district championship last year. Our goal was to come out and say ‘Hey, we’re still here so don’t count us out,’” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.
