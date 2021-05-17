Lady Dragons take 2nd at district meet

CHILLICOTHE — Although focusing on advancing as many athletes as possible to the Class 3 Section 4 Track and Field Meet, the Lady Dragons pulled off second place at last Saturday's Class 3 District 16 meet.

Cameron coach Kirt Dickkut said the depth of the district champion Lawson Lady Cardinals played a factor in his decision to focus on individual athletes and not the team, which paid off in the end with multiple Lady Dragons advancing to compete in Odessa next Saturday.

"I think they've been in the top three at every single meet. It's going to get tougher to keep that going the deeper we get into the season, but I'm really proud of them," Dickkut said. "We had a number of athletes move on on both sides. We also started the doing math and Lawson is a really solid team. Top-to-bottom they are deeper than we are so I knew it was going to be tough for us to overtake us on points ... We tried to get as many athletes to move on as possible."

