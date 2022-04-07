Lady Dragons take 3rd at Odessa Invitational

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team took third at the Odessa Invitational with multiple athletes breaking personal records.

Despite lacking senior standout Natalie Garr, who missed the event to accept the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Youth Award, the Lady Dragons were 51 points off event champion Warrensburg and just 13 away from second-place Summit Christian Academy.

“Claire Wenck (junior) cut about 2 seconds off of her PR in the 300-meter hurdles. She ran a 52.6 and her previous best was in the 54’s. She really threw one down in the 300 hurdles and did outstanding,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. “She took second in that then turned around and took third in the 100-meter hurdles. Athena Anderson put a really good hurdle race for us. Bailey Robinson PR’d in the 800 as well. We had some kids do really well ... Olivia Moore PR’d in the shotput for us. It was a good meet and hopefully we’ll do well in Chillicothe Friday.”