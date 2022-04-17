Lady Dragons take first, Dragons second at senior night meet

The Cameron High School Lady Dragons kept the Crossroads Invitational trophy in Cameron after taking the meet by 54 points.

With multiple first-place finishes, including a meet record in the 100-meter dash by senior Avery McVicker, the Lady Dragons cruised to victory Tuesday.

"It's fun. It really is. A lot of it has to do with we just have so much depth," Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. "... We have built the programs by keeping kids out all four years. I remember, about three or four years ago, the girls team had 13 girls total. Now we have 20 guys and 20 girls. That's how you score points in meets - with numbers - and we've been really blessed."

McVicker also took second in the long jump, first in the triple jump while fellow senior Natalie Garr posted second in the 200-meter, first in the 400 and also plays a role in the first-place 4x100 team and the first-place 4x400 team.

"It was really big having three girls who already got a big lead for us," said Garr, who ran anchor in the relay races. "They ran amazing. I was really proud of them, especially throwing Addi McVicker in there just tonight. She didn't know she was going to be in it today."

