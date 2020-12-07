Lady Dragons take first loss

HARRISONVILLE — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team did not let their first dual loss dampen their spirits as they rebounded with victories over Raytown South and Fort Osage.

Despite taking their dual loss to 2019-2020 state champion Harrisonville 39-34, the Lady Dragons came back strong against Raytown South and Fort Osage in their season opener Tuesday.

“They won that dual last year (against Harrisonville). It was tied and we won the tie-breaker,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “It almost looked like it was going to pan out that way this year too, but it didn’t. That was their first dual loss since we’ve had a girls team. It was a learning experience.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION ON, STORE SHELVES NOW.