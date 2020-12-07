Home / Sports / Lady Dragons take first loss

Lady Dragons take first loss

Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:39pm admin

HARRISONVILLE — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team did not let their first dual loss dampen their spirits as they rebounded with victories over Raytown South and Fort Osage.

Despite taking their dual loss to 2019-2020 state champion Harrisonville 39-34, the Lady Dragons came back strong against Raytown South and Fort Osage in their season opener Tuesday.

“They won that dual last year (against Harrisonville). It was tied and we won the tie-breaker,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.  “It almost looked like it was going to pan out that way this year too, but it didn’t. That was their first dual loss since we’ve had a girls team. It was a learning experience.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION ON, STORE SHELVES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media