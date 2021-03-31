Lady Dragons take Lathrop Invite

LATHROP — After nearly two years removed from competition, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team returned to take the Lathrop Invite title Tuesday night.

Despite many athletes not seeing action since the district meet in May of 2019, numerous Lady Dragons hit personal records en route to gold medals.

“I felt pretty good about it. We had a number of PR’s. I know in some field events we PR’d for sure, which is great because we’ve also had some pretty young throwers who are older now and they really came through,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said.

