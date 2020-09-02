Lady Dragons top Trenton in opener

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team picked up its first win of 2020 after trouncing Trenton in straight sets.

Coming off a shaky preseason scrimmage against Midland Empire Conference foe Savannah, where Cameron admittedly did not showcase their entire arsenal, the Lady Dragons held nothing back against Trenton, demolishing the Lady Bulldogs 25-3, 25-7 and 25-14.

The Lady Dragons remain on the road Thursday against Lawson and next Tuesday against Excelsior Springs. The will host Benton for their home opener Thursday, September 10. First serve for all three matches are set for 7 p.m.